Mac and Ma’u ready to help Hull progress

Darnell McIntosh says he’s looking forward to progressing his career with a Hull side that will again include the ‘Tongan terminator’ Manu Ma’u next season, but not Mahe Fonua.

Ma’u’s international teammate Fonua has been released after the former Wests Tigers winger agreed a settlement on a contract which ran until next year.

Former Huddersfield back McIntosh, who is making progress in his recovery from a ruptured Achilles tendon suffered against his new club back in June, will take up a three-year contract with the Black and Whites next month.

The 24-year-old, who came through the Giants’ development system, which included loan stints at Oldham, and has made 100 senior appearances, said: “Huddersfield have done me good up to this point, and I feel I’ve progressed pretty nicely.

“Now I’m at a stage where I want to kick on and take a bit of a lead.”

Talking to the Hull Daily Mail, he added: “I’ve always said I’d never leave and take a backwards step, I only wanted to go forward.

“When Hull said they were interested, in my eyes that was definitely a step forward for me to progress.”

A one-year contract extension for Ma’u, who joined from Parramatta Eels in 2020, followed the signing of Fijian hooker Joe Lovodua from South Sydney Rabbitohs and the announcement that

Kiwi forward Andre Savelio has agreed to stay until 2013.

The 33-year-old Ma’u has played 33 games for Hull, after 115 in the NRL.

“It was a disappointing end to the year and I was really gutted with the way it finished,” he said, reflecting on a final placing of eighth in Super League.

“I want to stay and prove that we can perform at a much better standard, because I know what we are capable of.”

Auckland-born Ma’u, who has played ten times for Tonga, helping them reach the World Cup semi-finals in 2017, after six appearances for New Zealand, has impressed Hull coach Brett Hodgson, who said: “He has been excellent for us.

“He’s shown some real character and led by example throughout the campaign. He’s got better with every game and adds some real prowess to our options in the back row.”

