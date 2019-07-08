Burrell gains confidence from his debut

Luther Burrell insists he will only get better and better as a Rugby League player after making his debut in the sport on Saturday.

Burrell featured in the latter stages of Warrington’s 36-6 win against London, his maiden outing as a league player following his cross-code switch from Northampton Saints.

And the former England international said that while he had no specific target date in mind for a debut, now he has broken into the team at Warrington, he will only become stronger.

“I didn’t really have any real goal in mind as to how quick I could play,” he said.

“There’s been a lot of speculation about whether I was available before the 1st of July as I was still under contract, but I backed my rugby ability and knowledge of the game.

“I’m fortunate too that I’m surrounded by quality players and coaches who have been fantastic with me, and they’ve helped me get where I am. But I’ve got a long way to go. The only way from here is to keep climbing.”

