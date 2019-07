Coote regains AG Medal lead

Lachlan Coote is back at the top of the Albert Goldthorpe Medal table after a man-of-the-match display for St Helens against Hull FC.

Daryl Clark had been the leader heading into the round but Warrington’s hooker now sits third behind Coote and Jonny Lomax who gained two points on Friday night.

Meanwhile, Sam Tomkins moved into the top 10 after earning two points in Catalans big win in the heat against Wakefield Trinity.

AG Medal Top 10

1 Lachlan Coote (St Helens) – 23 (3)

2 Jonny Lomax (St Helens) – 22 (2)

3 Daryl Clark (Warrington Wolves) – 21

4 Liam Watts (Castleford Tigers) – 20

5= Jordan Abdull (London Broncos) – 17

5= Jackson Hastings (Salford Red Devils) – 17

5= Blake Austin (Warrington Wolves) – 17

8 David Fifita (Wakefield Trinity) – 15

9= Peter Mata’utia (Castleford Tigers) – 14

9= Sam Tomkins (Catalans Dragons) – 14 (2)

9= Marc Sneyd (Hull FC) – 14

9= Mitch Garbutt (Hull Kingston Rovers) – 14

Round 21 points

Catalans v Wakefield

3 pts – Michael McIlorum (Dragons)

2 pts – Sam Tomkins (Dragons)

1 pt – Jodie Broughton (Dragons)

London v Warrington

3 pts – Ben Currie (Wolves)

2 pts – Declan Patton (Wolves)

1 pt – Jack Hughes (Wolves)

Castleford v Leeds

3 pts – Trent Merrin (Rhinos)

2 pts – Jack Walker (Rhinos)

1 pt – James Clare (Tigers)

Wigan v Hull KR

3 pts – Liam Farrell (Warriors)

2 pts – Zak Hardaker (Warriors)

1 pt – Thomas Leuluai (Warriors)

Hull FC v St Helens

3 pts – Lachlan Coote (Saints)

2 pts – Jonny Lomax (Saints)

1 pt – Theo Fages (Saints)

Salford v Huddersfield

3 pts – Kruise Leeming (Giants)

2 pts – Tom Holmes (Giants)

1 pt – Matty English (Giants)