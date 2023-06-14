Cade Cust on his Wigan Warriors future, changing position and reaction to being out of the team

WIND the clock back 12 months and Cade Cust was one of Wigan Warriors’ linchpins at halfback as the club went on to lift the Challenge Cup.

Now the Australian is set to make the transformation to hooker following the form of Bevan French, Jai Field and Harry Smith.

That being said, it is not a position that Cust is unfamiliar with.

“I think that nine position is something I have been working on the last few weeks. We’ve got Jai (Field) and Bev (Bevan French) playing in the six and one a bit. I feel comfortable playing at nine after coming off the bench at Manly.

“It’s not something I am unfamiliar with, it’s a different kind of match fitness. It was something I spoke to the coaching staff about that it was more than happy to do.”

Cust is out of contract at the end of the year, but he has revealed that discussions have taken place with head coach Matt Peet.

“Yeah definitely I’m in constant talk with my manager and Matty,” Cust said.

“It’s about me playing consistent footy and getting game time under my belt. We have had open discussions at the moment. The main focus is getting good amount of games under my belt and playing good footy and good footy at nine.”

Cust did explain what he loved most about being at Wigan.

“The boys in the team I get on with them really well. They have helped me heaps, I came over here and I didn’t have any family with me but they are always there, it’s like another family.”

It’s all about being positive for the Australian as he maintains that the squad is still feeling confident despite two losses in a row.

“I’m feeling good, it’s been frustrating obviously being in and out and a couple of injuries in there hasn’t helped,” Cust continued

“As long as I come into training and work hard and make sure I’ve got that smile on my face whether I’m in the team or not, I’m just looking forward to winning games and getting in the team.

“We haven’t quite clicked in our attack at the moment, in training it is firing but it hasn’t been clicking on game day for some reason. We will keep working hard at training but I’m confident we will be back to where it was.

“We are a very confident side, we will take it week by week but no one will take the confidence away from us, we have a very driven squad.”