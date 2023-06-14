St Helens star set for 16-week spell on sideline as Paul Wellens confirms talks with forward to extend Super League deal

ST HELENS head coach Paul Wellens has confirmed that one of his stars will be forced to sit out 16 weeks with a serious shoulder injury.

That man is out of contract forward Jake Wingfield, with Wellens revealing that the only option for Wingfield now is to have surgery.

“Jake has been struggling with a shoulder injury, he has been brave and done all he can to get himself on the field but the only option now is to improve his shoulder is a surgical one,” Wellens said.

“As we sit here now, Jake has come out of surgery. I’ve not had any discussions to see how he is yet but it will probably be a 16-week window that he is out of action for.

“We are confident that Jake will make a full recovery, we support our medical staff to get him back fit and playing well.”

Wingfield is out of contract at the end of the 2023 Super League season, but Wellens has revealed that talks are underway to extend that, regardless of his injury.

“Talks were ongoing with Jake prior to him even knowing he needed surgery. Our intent is to keep him aroung at the club beyond this year, and the last time I spoke to him he feels the same too. Hopefully we can come to a simple resolution there.

“He is an important member of the squad and the team.”