Hull KR boss Willie Peters addresses Oliver Gildart and Peta Hiku early release claims

HULL KR head coach Willie Peters has addressed claims that the East Yorkshire club could look to bring over 2024 recruits Peta Hiku and Oliver Gildart early amidst an injury crisis.

Jordan Abdull and Sam Wood were the latest two to be confirmed to be out for over three months following injuries suffered in the 38-4 loss to Catalans Dragons last weekend.

With Rovers already making early moves in the transfer market, bringing in Oliver Gildart and Peta Hiku for next season and beyond, there have been claims that the club could be looking to bring in those signings earlier than anticipated.

However, Peters does see a problem with doing that for either player.

“The problem at the moment would be quota spots,” said Peters. “Peta Hiku counts on the quota so Oliver is the one we could probably go to.

“At this stage, however, he still has aspirations to play more in the NRL. If he came to us and said ‘I will come to play now’, I wouldn’t say no to that either.”

Peters is also unsure over why Gildart isn’t playing for his new side The Dolphins after a difficult start to life at Wests Tigers.

“Honestly, I don’t. His management thinks he should be in, but I don’t know a lot. I want Wayne (Bennett – Dolphins head coach) to release him,” Peters laughed.

“You’d have to look at all the pieces and of course I’d like to get him over now, but Oliver wants to finish over there, and that’s important.

“If he can get another crack at NRL, that would be great. If Oli rang us up and if we could make it work, we would.”