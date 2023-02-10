Inside ex-Hull FC star Jake Connor’s transfer to Huddersfield Giants: how it happened, why Ian Watson went for him, other interest and Huddersfield being number one

THERE was one major transfer that took a number of people by surprise when it was announced towards the back end of 2022 and that was Jake Connor’s move from Hull FC to Huddersfield Giants.

The linchpin of the Black and Whites, registering the most try assists throughout the whole competition in 2022, Connor moved back to where his life in Super League began.

But, how did the move come about? And why was it Huddersfield that he made the move to? The Giants’ head coach Ian Watson explains all.

“The move was quite late on to be fair,” Watson revealed to League Express.

“From knowing he was available to signing him happened in a couple of weeks. It was one of those situations where his name was mooted and then a ‘what do you think?’ Well it’s a no-brainer for me, he could add to us.

“We were the fourth best attack last year and the third best defence but he can add to that and make us more dangerous.

“We fell a little bit flat in terms of our execution towards the back end of last year and he’s one of the best in terms of execution in the game.

“So when a player like that comes available you’ve got to move quickly to get it sorted out.

“With him being ex-Huddersfield as well, its was huge for us to get him back in. He’s local to Huddersfield, he’s come through the system here and him wanting to play and win things for Huddersfield is huge for us and he can see where we want to go as a club.”

In terms of other interest from Super League clubs, Watson didn’t care as both the boss and Connor were fixed on the move to the John Smith’s Stadium.

“From our side we were the one club that wanted to go and get him and from Jake’s side we were the one club that he wanted to come to.

“I wasn’t really worried about what other people were talking about or whether there was other interest.

“We wanted to be in and we wanted him to come to us. On the back of that with him knowing Huddersfield and some of the boys such as Jez (Jermaine McGillvary), Leroy (Leroy Cudjoe) and Bruno (Michael Lawrence – though he has left for Bradford), he could get an understanding from them about where the club is heading.”