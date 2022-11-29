Ex-Wigan Warriors junior handed three-year doping ban after testing positive for banned substances

FORMER Wigan Warriors junior Ryan Forshaw has been handed a three-year doping ban after testing positive for banned substances.

Forshaw was randomly selected for an out of competition test in February after agreeing to a deal with the Rochdale Hornets, but tested positive for metabolites of metandienone and 19-norandrosterone.

19-norandrosterone and metandienone are both listed under S1.1 of the 2022 WADA Prohibited List as Anabolic Androgenic Steroids. 19-norandrosterone and metandienone are non-Specified Substances that are prohibited at all times.

The UK Anti-Doping Agency stated there had been two rule violations by Forshaw:

2.1 | Presence of a Prohibited Substance or its Metabolites or Markers in an Athlete’s Sample.

2.2 | Use or Attempted Use by an Athlete of a Prohibited Substance or a Prohibited Method.

Now Forshaw has been banned for three years from 6 May 2022 to 5 May 2025, with the 22-year-old accepting responsibility for the Prohibited Substances detected in his Sample.

He is the second rugby league player to be banned in the past month with former Warrington Wolves forward Ben Harrison incurring a four-year ban in October.