Canada to host women’s World Series as Ireland bid to reach World Cup

A WOMEN’S World Series will take place in Canada this October to determine the final qualifier for next year’s World Cup.

There is one women’s spot left of eight, after France, Samoa and Wales qualified last year to join 2022 semi-finalists Australia, England, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea.

Canada will meet Fiji and Ireland will take on Nigeria in the semi-finals at Terry Fox Stadium, Brampton, on October 21.

The winners will then contest the final on October 26 at Lamport Stadium, Toronto, formerly the home of Toronto Wolfpack.

The Irish women are bidding to reach the World Cup for the first time and Rugby League Ireland chair Jim Reynolds said: “All of us are so proud of our women’s team and the great honour that they have earned to represent Europe in this inaugural World Series tournament – they have indeed written their names into the legacy of our young sport.

“Getting to this stage is a testament to the relentless work, skills, and belief of our players, coaches, and staff.

“As our girls prepare to take to the global stage, they carry with them the pride of our nation and their opportunity to inspire future generations.”