Midlands Hurricanes forward Jose Kenga announces retirement

MIDLANDS HURRICANES forward Jose Kenga has announced his retirement from rugby league.

The 29-year-old joined the Canes on a permanent deal from Doncaster in the off-season, having previously had two brief spells on loan.

Born in DR Congo, he counts Hunslet, Keighley, Swinton and Gloucestershire All Golds among his former clubs, and will now focus on commitments outside of the game.

He said: “I’d like to thank all people involved with the Canes a special mention to the boys, Mark and the rest of the staff for being so understanding of my decision to call it a day in my playing career. I’m very grateful for the opportunity to play a part in the Midlands story.

“Due to all my commitments away from the game I’ve decided to retire. I’ve truly enjoyed my time at Midlands since joining the club on loan but now I feel very ready for the next chapter of my life.

“There are big things to come for the club and I wish them all the best.”