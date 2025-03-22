Gold Coast Titans impress in comprehensive victory over Newcastle Knights

GOLD COAST TITANS 26 NEWCASTLE KNIGHTS 6

CALLUM WALKER, Cbus Super Stadium, Saturday

A Jayden Campbell-inspired Gold Coast finally got off the mark in 2025 with a comprehensive triumph over a lacklustre Newcastle side that never really got going.

The writing was on the wall in the first half, with a 12-0 half-time deficit being blown open to 26-0 just after the hour, with the Knights only grabbing a consolation score moments before the end.

It was Jojo Fifita that dotted down first on 16 minutes with Campbell converting, before the wily halfback crossed himself as half-time approached.

Though Campbell could not convert his own four-pointer, the playmaker added a penalty on the stroke of the break when the Knights were found offside.

If the visitors couldn’t wait for half-time, they probably couldn’t wait for the final whistle when Beau Fermor crossed on 54 minutes after Campbell had made it 14-0 with a penalty.

But still the Titans were unrelenting and it was Jojo’s namesake, David, that barrelled over to make certain of the two points. Campbell added the conversion for a 26-0 lead as the final quarter descended.

Though victory was assured, Newcastle kept plugging away and Bradman Best registered a deserved try, but the Knights were thoroughly second best.

TITANS: 1 Keano Kini, 2 Tony Francis, 3 Brian Kelly, 4 Phillip Sami, 5 Jojo Fifita, 6 AJ Brimson, 7 Jayden Campbell, 8 Moeaki Fotuaika, 9 Sam Verrills, 10 Reagan Campbell-Gillard, 11 Klese Haas, 12 Beau Fermor, 13 Tino Fa’asuamaleaui. Subs (all used): 14 Chris Randall, 15 David Fifita, 16 Iszac Fa’asuamaleaui, 17 Brock Gray

Tries: J Fifita (17), Campbell (33), Fermor (55), D Fifita (68); Goals: Campbell 5/6

KNIGHTS: 1 Kalyn Ponga, 2 James Schiller, 3 Dane Gagai, 4 Bradman Best, 5 Greg Marzhew, 6 Fletcher Sharpe, 7 Jack Cogger, 8 Jacob Saifiti, 9 Phoenix Crossland, 10 Brodie Jones, 12 Tyson Frizell, 16 Thomas Cant, 13 Adam Elliott. Subs (all used): 14 Jayden Brailey, 15 Jack Hetherington, 17 Mat Croker, 19 Jermaine McEwen

Tries: Best (75); Goals: Ponga 1/1

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 10-0, 12-0; 14-0, 20-0, 26-0, 26-6

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Titans: Jayden Campbell; Knights: Bradman Best

Penalty count: 8-10; Half-time: 12-0; Referee: Liam Kennedy; Attendance: 14,602