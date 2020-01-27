Canberra centre Scott arrested in Sydney

Canberra recruit Curtis Scott has been arrested overnight in Moore Park, Sydney and faces several charges after allegedly assaulting police officers.

A statement read: “About 12.45am (Monday), police were called to Driver Avenue, Moore Park, following reports a man was acting erratically. Officers attached to Surry Hills Police Area Command located the man and attempted to assist him.

“The 22-year-old man allegedly became aggressive and kicked and punched one of the officers. The man was tased and arrested. he was taken to Surry Hill Police Station where he was charged with:

Assault officer in execution of duty (x2)

Resist officer in execution of duty

Behave in offensive manner in/near public place/school

Behave in an offensive or indecent manner

Remain on, enter trust lands after request to leave.”

Scott was granted bail and will appear in a Local Court on Thursday.