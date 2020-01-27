Wakefield confirm Navarrete capture

Wakefield Trinity have confirmed the signing of Romain Navarrete on a season-long loan from Wigan.

As revealed in League Express, the French prop has joined Trinity to help add reinforcement to their pack, which is already down several bodies due to injuries.

The 25-year-old has made 59 appearances for the Warriors following his move in 2017.

“I’m really pleased to get the opportunity to come here,” said Navarrete.

“I met all of the lads this morning and they were all welcoming. I can’t wait to train with them today and enjoy myself.

“Hopefully I’ll be in contention on Friday. If I get the opportunity to play for Wakefield on Friday, it will be very good.”