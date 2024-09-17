Canberra Raiders prop puts Super League clubs on alert

CANBERRA RAIDERS prop Peter Hola has put Super League clubs on alert for his signature after the capital club looks unlikely to offer him a new deal, League Express understands.

Hola has made just three appearances for the Raiders since debuting back in 2022, but he made 12 for the North Queensland Cowboys between 2019 and 2021 as well 22 for the Raiders’ reserve grade since last season in the New South Wales Cup.

Of course, under the new visa rules, players who are aged 24 or under who have played in the NSW or Queensland Cup competitions will be able to obtain visas to play in the UK – with Hola falling into that category.

Hola had been linked with a move to the northern hemisphere earlier this year, but the Canberra man’s agent, Chris Orr, revealed to League Express back then that Hola would be staying in the NRL.

“He hasn’t been offered, but clubs have come chasing him,” Orr told League Express.

“Leigh and Salford were chasing him but he decided that he still has many years in the NRL and wants to pursue his NRL journey.

“He is sticking where he is at at Canberra.”

However, with the Raiders unlikely to offer Hola a new deal for 2025, the 25-year-old could still yet end up in Super League next season.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast