Super League refereeing appointments as Chris Kendall gets marquee fixture

THE last round of the regular Super League season is upon us and what a final weekend it promises to be!
The action begins on Thursday night when Wigan Warriors host Salford Red Devils, with the Warriors able to secure back-to-back League Leaders’ Shields with victory. Castleford Tigers also travel to Huddersfield Giants on Thursday.
On Friday, Hull KR take on Leeds Rhinos at Craven Park, with Leigh Leopards hosting St Helens and London Broncos travelling to Warrington Wolves too.
Last but not least, Catalans Dragons make the trip to Hull FC to round off the weekend.
But, who will officiate these games?
Wigan Warriors v Salford Red Devils
19th September, KO: 20:00
M Com: K. Leyland
Referee: C. Kendall
Reserve Referee: M. Lynn
Touch Judge 1: N. Horton
Touch Judge 2: J. Roberts
Video Referee: T. Grant
Time Keeper: P. Taberner
Huddersfield Giants v Castleford Tigers
19th September, KO: 20:00
M Com: P. Hewitt
Referee: J. Vella
Reserve Referee: D. Geddes
Touch Judge 1: P. Brooke
Touch Judge 2: R. Cox
Video Referee: J. Smith
Time Keeper: N. Hope
Hull KR v Leeds Rhinos
20th September, KO: 20:00
M Com: D. Milburn
Referee: J. Smith
Reserve Referee: D. Frederick
Touch Judge 1: C. Worsley
Touch Judge 2: W. Turley
Video Referee: C. Kendall
Time Keeper: S. Williams
Leigh Leopards v St Helens
20th September, KO: 20:00
M Com: A. Brown
Referee: L. Moore
Reserve Referee: A. Williams
Touch Judge 1: R. Thompson
Touch Judge 2: M. Craven
Video Referee: B. Thaler
Time Keeper: P. Smith
Warrington Wolves v London Broncos
20th September, KO: 20:00
M Com: P. Cluskey
Referee: A. Moore
Reserve Referee: A. Billington
Touch Judge 1: S. Ellis
Touch Judge 2: E. Mccarthy
Video Referee: J. Vella
Time Keeper: A. Smith
Hull FC v Catalans Dragons
21st September, KO: 15:00
M Com: M. Hawkes
Referee: T. Grant
Reserve Referee: C. Hughes
Touch Judge 1: D. Bowmer
Touch Judge 2: G. Jones
Video Referee: L. Moore
Time Keeper: T. Randerson
