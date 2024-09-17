Super League refereeing appointments as Chris Kendall gets marquee fixture

THE last round of the regular Super League season is upon us and what a final weekend it promises to be!

The action begins on Thursday night when Wigan Warriors host Salford Red Devils, with the Warriors able to secure back-to-back League Leaders’ Shields with victory. Castleford Tigers also travel to Huddersfield Giants on Thursday.

On Friday, Hull KR take on Leeds Rhinos at Craven Park, with Leigh Leopards hosting St Helens and London Broncos travelling to Warrington Wolves too.

Last but not least, Catalans Dragons make the trip to Hull FC to round off the weekend.

But, who will officiate these games?

Wigan Warriors v Salford Red Devils

19th September, KO: 20:00

M Com: K. Leyland

Referee: C. Kendall

Reserve Referee: M. Lynn

Touch Judge 1: N. Horton

Touch Judge 2: J. Roberts

Video Referee: T. Grant

Time Keeper: P. Taberner

Huddersfield Giants v Castleford Tigers

19th September, KO: 20:00

M Com: P. Hewitt

Referee: J. Vella

Reserve Referee: D. Geddes

Touch Judge 1: P. Brooke

Touch Judge 2: R. Cox

Video Referee: J. Smith

Time Keeper: N. Hope

Hull KR v Leeds Rhinos

20th September, KO: 20:00

M Com: D. Milburn

Referee: J. Smith

Reserve Referee: D. Frederick

Touch Judge 1: C. Worsley

Touch Judge 2: W. Turley

Video Referee: C. Kendall

Time Keeper: S. Williams

Leigh Leopards v St Helens

20th September, KO: 20:00

M Com: A. Brown

Referee: L. Moore

Reserve Referee: A. Williams

Touch Judge 1: R. Thompson

Touch Judge 2: M. Craven

Video Referee: B. Thaler

Time Keeper: P. Smith

Warrington Wolves v London Broncos

20th September, KO: 20:00

M Com: P. Cluskey

Referee: A. Moore

Reserve Referee: A. Billington

Touch Judge 1: S. Ellis

Touch Judge 2: E. Mccarthy

Video Referee: J. Vella

Time Keeper: A. Smith

Hull FC v Catalans Dragons

21st September, KO: 15:00

M Com: M. Hawkes

Referee: T. Grant

Reserve Referee: C. Hughes

Touch Judge 1: D. Bowmer

Touch Judge 2: G. Jones

Video Referee: L. Moore

Time Keeper: T. Randerson

