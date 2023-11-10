Canberra Raiders star Zac Woolford, son of former Huddersfield Giants boss, offered to Super League sides

CANBERRA RAIDERS star Zac Woolford, the son of former Huddersfield Giants head coach Simon Woolford, has been offered to Super League sides, League Express understands.

Woolford has found himself down the pecking order with Raiders head coach Ricky Stuart seemingly favouring Danny Levi and Tom Starling going into the 2024 NRL season, despite Woolford playing 38 games in two seasons.

That has left the 27-year-old almost surplus to requirements at the capital club with Woolford offered to Super League sides.

Of course, the Canberra man would count on the quota having been born in the Australian capital but with most top flight clubs in the northern hemisphere already having seven non-federation trained players, it remains to be seen which Super League sides would be interested.

Zac’s father, Simon, coached Huddersfield between 2018 and 2020 before resigning in September 2020 following a run of poor results.

