Huddersfield Giants star Esan Marsters admits Super League is platform for NRL return

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS star Esan Marsters has admitted that his time in Super League is a platform for a return to the NRL.

Marsters joined the West Yorkshire club ahead of the 2023 Super League season, registering 15 appearances for the Giants during the year.

However, with the utility man on international duty with the Cook Islands in the Pacific Championships, Marsters revealed that the NRL is the “end goal”.

“I’ve got an end goal of wanting to come back to the NRL,” Marsters told NRL.com. “I’m only 27 so I’ve still got a lot of good footy left in me.

“I’m enjoying the Super League, I’ve got my family there so it’s good but, for myself, I want to use this platform here to hopefully get back to the NRL.”

Playing for the Cook Islands is something that Marsters will always be proud to do.

“My mum is of Cook Island descent, her mum and dad are Cookies, so it is a big thing for myself to represent our nation of 19 small islands and especially, to play with my cousin [Steven Marsters]. That’s massive for our family,” he continued.

“There is a lot of good talent coming out of the Cook Islands, and if you look at the players who are playing for Australia and New Zealand, some of the big names who are playing for them could play for us as well.

“We are treated like rock stars here in PNG and if we can build that across all islands it will be great for our game.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.