Canberra Raiders veteran Jordan Rapana linked with Super League move after receiving two offers

CANBERRA RAIDERS veteran Jordan Rapana is being linked with a move to Super League.

Rapana, who has been with the Green Machine since 2014, is weighing up multiple offers from the northern hemisphere, with the two clubs believed to be Hull FC and Catalans Dragons, according to the Canberra Times.

The 34-year-old has registered over 200 appearances for the Raiders since debuting back in 2014, scoring 103 tries and kicking 35 goals and two field goals.

If any Super League club does manage to get a deal over the line for Rapana, who is also considering remaining at the Raiders for the last few years of his career, it would be a coup considering his international pedigree.

Rapana has earned 16 caps for New Zealand, scoring 11 tries and converting 19 goals.

