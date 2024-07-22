Lee Briers leaves Brisbane Broncos with Super League move beckoning

LEE BRIERS has left Brisbane Broncos with a move to Super League said to be on the horizon.

Briers, who made 425 Super League appearances in the UK before moving into the coaching ranks at Warrington and Wigan, has been with the Broncos since the start of the 2023 season.

Briers said: “It’s been a really tough decision to head back home but firstly I want to thank Kev and the Broncos for giving me this opportunity – it’s not often that you get an English coach coming over and plying his trade in the NRL, so massive thanks to Kev and (CEO) Dave (Donaghy) and the club for taking a chance on me.

“I’m sad to be going but our family had to deal with some loss last year and the time is right now to go back home – we still have our daughter living in the UK and we do miss her, so the time is right to go back.

“We are forever grateful and we’ll look back on these two years as one of the best experiences of our lives.

“It’s been a joy to watch everybody grow at the club and this is really just the start of a very long and successful time for the Broncos – everyone is connected and pushing in the same direction – and I’m really looking forward to the next few months of football and finishing on a high with this team.

“When you’ve been involved in sport as long as I have, it’s not so much about the winning and the losing but about the memories and the friendships that you make, and I can certainly say with my hand on my heart that I’ve made some absolute friends for life here at the Broncos.

“The difference from Australia to the UK in rugby league is that here the game is on a global scale, so the pressure that comes with that is much higher and you’ve got to keep the players grounded. Kev’s got a really good angle on that with his man management, and that aspect stands out as the thing l’ve learnt a lot about that while l’ve been here at the club.”

Briers is expected to join St Helens as assistant coach, as per Rugby League Live.

