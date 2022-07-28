Canterbury and Hardgear to donate Ukraine kit for European U19s

The Ukrainian Federation of Rugby League’s fundraising efforts to reach the European U19s Championships have been given a major boost thanks to the generosity of European Rugby League’s official kit partner Canterbury and retail partner Hardgear Ltd, who have combined to supply the team’s playing kit for the tournament.

The kit, which incorporates the colours of Ukraine’s national flag, will be worn in Lignano Sabbiadoro, Italy between 3 and 11 September, with the Ukrainian team having gained special permission from their Ministry of Youth & Sports to attend the event.

As Ukraine continues to struggle with the impact of the Russian invasion, European Rugby League is leading a campaign to allow fans around the world to donate and provide financial assistance to the UFRL to support their participation in the event, helping to cover the costs of transport, accommodation and equipment.

“We are very grateful to Canterbury and Hardgear Ltd for their support of rugby league in Ukraine and we cannot wait to wear our kit with pride in September,” said Artur Martyrosian, president of the Ukrainian Federation of Rugby League. “We are also very thankful to everyone who has donated to help us to get to Italy so far, and we hope that the global rugby league community can continue to help us raise the funds we need to get our team to Italy.”

“When we heard about the campaign, we knew we had to help” explained Andrew Bairstow, Hardgear Ltd’s sales director. “It has been a pleasure to work with Artur to finalise the design of the kit and we cannot wait for it to be delivered so we can see the final result.”

Canterbury will also be represented at the tournament with the match officials wearing bespoke kits, their shirts being made from 100% post-consumer recycled polyester.

“Canterbury is proud to support the efforts of the Ukrainian Federation of Rugby League at this very difficult time,” added Jack Richardson, VP Canterbury of New Zealand. “We’re delighted they’ll be wearing our kit and wish the team all the best for the Championships.”