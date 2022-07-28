Griffin extends his Castleford contract

Castleford Tigers have confirmed that George Griffin has signed a three-year contract extension, keeping him with the club until the end of the 2025 season.

Griffin, 30, joined Castleford for the 2020 season and has made 51 appearances to date for the club, scoring six tries, and was a starting prop in the 2021 Challenge Cup Final at Wembley.

Griffin who has missed just two league matches this season, is delighted to be staying at the club for another three years.

“I’m more than happy about it and I’m pleased to get it out of the way and over the moon to be staying,” Griffin told castlefordtigers.com.

“I think the club is going really well and I like the direction it is going in. I like the way I’m playing at the minute and the way I’m being played in games and things are moving forward from here.

“I know what I am as a player; I don’t do the pretty things, I suppose, but I like to think I work hard and grind out for the team, doing the things that might not get noticed by fans. But the coaches and the boys notice. If I give them that, that is all that matters to me.

“I’m a bit older now but I’m still learning every year, I’ve learnt a lot off Radders (Lee Radford) as I have done in previous years. I still have a lot of good years left in me and hopefully, I can put them to practice while I’m here.”