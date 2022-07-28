Hull FC forward Ligi Sao discovers length of suspension

Hull FC prop Ligi Sao has been banned for three matches by the independent operational rules tribunal.

Sao was dismissed in last week’s Super League defeat to Castleford Tigers after his arm made contact with the head of Jake Mamo.

The RFL’s match review panel referred the 29-year-old to tribunal on a Grade D charge of striking, which typically brings a suspension of between three and five matches.

The tribunal opted for the lower end of that range in banning Sao, who is in his third season at Hull FC and had also been suspended for the two matches prior to the Castleford clash, for three games.

As a result he will miss this Friday’s trip to Toulouse Olympique, plus subsequent games away at Huddersfield Giants and at home to St Helens.