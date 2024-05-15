Hull KR’s Willie Peters and Huddersfield’s Ian Watson provide injury latest as Chris Hill admission made

HULL KR’S Willie Peters and Huddersfield Giants boss Ian Watson have provided an injury latest on their stars ahead of their respective Challenge Cup semi-final clashes this weekend.

Whilst the Robins go up against Wigan Warriors on Saturday, the Giants will take on Warrington Wolves on Sunday.

For Rovers, Sam Luckley and Elliot Minchella missed the loss to Warrington last weekend, but Peters believes that both men are likely to play this weekend.

“Sam will be okay and Elliot is on track, too,” Peters said.

“Elliot didn’t do the full session yesterday. He’ll do a lot more tomorrow and then captain’s run on Friday. We’re expecting him to play.

“We definitely missed him last week. Deano (Dean Hadley) can play 13, there’s no doubt about that, but Elliot has grown in that position and is a big part of what we do with our attack.

“When he’s played, we’ve had some really nice flow there. We probably lost that a little bit last week.

“Not because of Dean but overall. We probably missed having that extra passer. We’ve usually got Dean and Mini. It’d be good to have them both in there.”

Meanwhile, Huddersfield boss Ian Watson has question marks over a few of his players.

“We’ve got a lot of injuries and we have had it pretty tough in recent weeks. There are a few getting closer but it might be a bit too soon,” Watson said.

“Chris Hill, for example, he has had a really big injury in and around his Achilles and he is getting really close. But if we put him out there and something goes wrong then that could be damaging for him.

“We need to make sure everyone is in agreement that it’s the right thing to do for Chris Hill, the medical staff, the strength and conditioning staff and the coaches.”

