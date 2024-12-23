Canterbury Bulldogs supremo Phil Gould predicts Super League star to make NRL move

CANTERBURY BULLDOGS supremo, Phil Gould, has predicted Wigan Warriors star Junior Nsemba to be the next to make the move to the NRL.

Just 20 years old, Nsemba is earning major raps both in the northern and southern hemisphere for his athleticism, skill and power at such a tender age.

In recent years, the likes of Kai Pearce-Paul and Will Pryce have made the move to the NRL, whilst St Helens halfback Lewis Dodd is the latest to sign for an NRL club having penned a three-year deal with South Sydney Rabbitohs.

But, Nsemba, who already has one Super League title and one Challenge Cup triumph under his belt, is being backed by the Bulldogs’ General Manager to be the next to make the move to Australia – despite currently being contracted to Wigan until the end of 2030.

“There’s a boy playing for Wigan, big back-rower, Junior Nsemba,” Gould said on Six Tackles with Gus.

“I think he’s signed for a few years at Wigan, but I’d like to be assured at some stage of his career he will come out to Australia and I think he will be very good.

“He’s a similar sort of build, similar sort of frame [as Newcastle rookie Kai Pearce-Paul] and I really like him.

“He’s on contract for a few years and he’s only young, but I think he’s a player who could easily come to Australia.”

Since debuting for the Warriors back in 2022, Nsemba has gone on to score nine tries in 42 appearances and also has one England cap to his name.

