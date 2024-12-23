League One club sold by owner just six months after taking charge

NORTH WALES CRUSADERS has been bought out by the EggChaser group after an agreement was reached between the company and Elkaleh LLC for the sale of the majority stake in the club.

Jamie Elkaleh only took over the Welsh club in May, with the Dubai-based cryptocurrency business owner the head of a consortium which was given the green light by the RFL to purchase a majority stake.

Now, Elkaleh has passed on ownership, with the deal receiving approval from the Rugby Football League (RFL) with all individuals concerned having also been subject to the governing bodies regulatory checks.

EggChaser is rooted in rugby, with a specialism in rugby 7’s, design and manufacturer of rugby kit and the provision and pathway for academy players.

The business also owns the internationally recognised Lion and Lionesse rugby sevens teams which compete all over the world.

EggChaser’s non-exec Bobby Watkins, said: “This marks an important moment for EggChaser.

“First and foremost, we want to invest our energy to make the Crusaders as successful as possible.

“There’s no limit on our ambition, let’s take it step by step and support the coach and players to have a great season.

“We see many synergies between EggChaser and the Crusaders, and cannot wait to see the side run out in EggChaser manufactured kit, have academy sessions in the area and host events that support new revenue opportunities for the club.

“We are grateful for the hand over from the previous shareholders, and we have to acknowledge the complete support of Jamie ElKaleh, Andy Moulsdale, and Shaun Gould.

“We expect a day to day relationship with the management team and hope to work together to make Crusaders a success on and off the pitch.”

The change of ownership shall in turn see a change of role for Andy Moulsdale and Shaun Gould, who take the opportunity to step down as directors with complete goodwill and ongoing support to the team.

Andy Mouldsdale endorses the change to the EggChaser team: “It has been a pleasure to represent the club over the last 12 years.

“I have met some great people and have fantastic memories.

“I have always said that if someone comes in with a vision to take the club on that I would not stand in the way.

“I feel now is the right time for this and wish Bobby and Arun all the best, and I will still be at games and offering any help I can to the new ownership”.

Shaun Gould added: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my six years as a director and part-owner of North Wales Crusaders.

“It’s now time to hand over to the new owners who hopefully can take us to a higher level.

“You won’t be losing me, I very much plan to continue to help the club as a volunteer and support the EggChaser team.”

Outgoing majority shareholder Jamie Elkaleh added: “It was an honour to serve the club, it’s a shorter tenure than I initially wanted, however, I’m very pleased to be able to hand over the reigns to the new team who have my complete backing, and I will continue to support the club wherever possible.”

