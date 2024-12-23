Son of former NRL and Super League veteran James Maloney found following extensive police search

THE search for the son of former NRL and Super League veteran, James Maloney, has been successful after the teenager was found following an extensive police search.

Maloney’s wife, Jess, initially posted on her Instagram: “Hi everyone we are desperately looking for our son Kade. He’s 14 years old and went missing from the central coast this morning.

“He purchased a train ticket at Gosford train station this morning Sunday 22/12/24 at 1.51am. We believed he walked from Green Point to Gosford and is likely heading for the Penrith area. Please if you have seen him or heard from him, please get in touch with us. He has James’ phone so James is not contactable.

“We are desperate to know he’s ok and if he doesn’t want us to know exactly where he is, that’s ok we just desperately want to know he’s safe. The police are helping us too so please inform them also if you know anything. Please share also. Thank you.”

However, after an extensive search, Kade was found with Jess Maloney posting on her Instagram profile: “Update: Kade has been found!!! He is now safe with our friends. Thank you to everyone who has helped to find him, offered support and shared this post to get it out to so many people.

“Thank you to the NSW police, particularly Brisbane water and Penrith. We are so grateful.”