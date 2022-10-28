Three potential signings for the Leigh Leopards following owner Derek Beaumont’s admission

YESTERDAY, Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont took to social media – Twitter – to outline his and head of rugby Chris Chester’s desire to bring in a new middle forward from the UK.

The newly rebranded Leopards had brought in ten new signings that were announced at a press conference last week, but it appears as though Leigh want one more.

So who could that forward be?

Josh Bowden

Though linked with a move to Wakefield Trinity after spending the last half of 2022 on loan at the West Yorkshire club, nothing has yet been announced on the future of Josh Bowden. Prior to that spell, the 30-year-old had been with Hull FC for all of his career, registering almost 200 appearances. Bowden would certainly add Super League experience and the forward would also have a point to prove following his exit from the Black and Whites. Leigh may need some grunt up top following the departure of Adam Sidlow and Bowden would make a great replacement.

George Delaney (loan)

What a talent this young man is! Just 18 years of age and George Delaney is tipped for big things in the game with 2022 perhaps set to be a breakthrough year for the powerful forward. Given Leigh’s desire to bring in young as well as experienced forwards, the teenager would bring a great amount of pedigree to the Leigh Sports Village, having grown up in one of the most professional environments in Super League. A year’s loan for Delaney would make a lot of sense as Saints attempt to shape him into one of their leading forwards for the next decade or so.

Tom Holroyd (loan)

Once tipped as one of the most bright young forwards in the game, Tom Holroyd endured a difficult 2022 season with bans and injuries plaguing his year. That being said, when he is on the field the 21-year-old is an incredibly destructive runner and would certainly give that added edge that Beaumont and the Leigh club believe they are missing. Again, a year’s loan would make sense with Leeds’ Matt Prior heading home at the end of 2022 with Holroyd definitely one to fill the Australian’s boots in 2024 at Headingley.