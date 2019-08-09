Cardiff withdraw

Cardiff Blue Dragons have pulled out of the Southern Conference League because, Totalrl.com understands, of issues over player availability.

Tomorrow’s home game with Swindon St George in the West Division has been cancelled.

This weekend’s remaining fixtures are:

Saturday 10 August 2019

EAST DIVISION

PLAY-OFFS: Bedford Tigers v Hammersmith Hills Hoists; Wests Warriors v London Chargers.

PLATE: Hemel Stags v Eastern Rhinos; North Herts Crusaders v Brixton Bulls.

WEST DIVISION: Valley Cougars v Torfaen Tigers; Cardiff Blue Dragons v Swindon St George – cancelled.