Wakefield re-sign former favourite Atkins

Wakefield Trinity have confirmed the return of centre Ryan Atkins with immediate effect.

Atkins has spent the last ten seasons with the Wolves, having joined the club from Wakefield in 2010 after a four-year stint with Wakefield.

Atkins, who is in Super League’s top five all-time leading scorers, scored 49 tries in 96 appearances for Wakefield in his first spell at the club.

“It’s just really exciting for me to be coming back to Wakefield, a club I’ve always held close to my heart,” the 33-year-old said.

“I started my Super League career at Wakefield and enjoyed four great years there so I jumped at the chance to come back.

“Initially I thought it was for 2020 but the opportunity presented itself for me to join sooner and now I just can’t wait to get started.

“I’ve been out injured recently but things are looking up and I see the specialist on Monday where hopefully I get the all-clear to get back on the field.

“The plan for me is to help the lads finish strong and try and push my way into the team for the final stages of the season.”