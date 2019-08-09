Swinton snap up amateur game talent

Swinton Lions have confirmed the signing of Deane Meadows for the rest of the 2019 season.

The 25-year-old utility has signed his first professional contract having recently returned from Jamaica with the North West English Lionhearts.

He was also part of Lancashire’s BARLA side who travelled to Serbia in May and beat 2019 Challenge Cup debutants Red Star Belgrade.

Head coach Stuart Littler said: “I’m delighted to be able to announce that Deane Meadows has joined us on a contract initially until the end of the season, but with an intention to nurture and develop his talent into our squad within 2020.

“Deane has been training with us for a couple of weeks and comes highly regarded from the local amateur game. We have had some real finds this season from the amateur ranks and I genuinely believe there are a lot more out there who could step up provided they get the opportunity and development time.

“He has recently completed a tour to Jamaica with an English representative side and is a player who covers numerous positions so adds value in several areas.”