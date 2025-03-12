Castleford Tigers able to use loophole to ensure star returns after missing just one Super League game

CASTLEFORD TIGERS will be able to use the loophole to ensure that star Jeremiah Simbiken returns after missing just one Super League game.

The Papua New Guinea international accepted two charges of Grade B and Grade C Dangerous Contact following Castleford’s 38-24 defeat to Leeds Rhinos last weekend.

Added to the six points the PNG international had already accrued and Simbiken received a two-match ban following the new disciplinary points system introduced ahead of the 2025 season.

However, with Castleford’s reserves going up against their Wakefield Trinity counterparts this weekend (15 March), Simbiken will only have to sit out one top flight fixture, with the reserves clash counting towards his suspension.

Simbiken, whose penalty points now stands at 6.5 after accepting the two-match ban, has impressed for the Tigers since joining from the Norths Devils for the 2025 Super League season.