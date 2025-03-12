St Helens boss Paul Wellens makes Jake Connor admission ahead of Leeds Rhinos clash

ST HELENS head coach Paul Wellens admits his side have “got a real job to nullify” the threat posed by Leeds Rhinos star Jake Connor ahead of their Challenge Cup clash this weekend.

Saints go up against the Rhinos on Friday night in their first battle of the 2025 season, and Connor has impressed since making the move to Headingley after an ill-fated second spell with the Huddersfield Giants.

And Wellens has expressed his admiration for Connor having worked with the 30-year-old in the England set-up some years ago.

“You have to work hard to limit the impact he has on the game. He is a really talented player and has been for a number of years,” Wellens said.

“I had the pleasure of working alongside him at England and you see when he is playing well how he can impact and influence a team.

“We have got a real job to nullify his threat as well as a number of others.

“He had a change of environment which can help sometimes to reinvigorate a player which may be the case with Jake – I’m not here to put words in his mouth.

“He looks he is enjoying his rugby and long may that continue but hopefully he doesn’t have the impact he can have against us.”