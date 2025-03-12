Ex-Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity halfback Jacob Miller finds new club

FORMER Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity halfback Jacob Miller has found a new club.

The Australian veteran has signed for local rugby league side Mullumbimby Giants back in his native Australia after hanging up his professional boots at the end of the 2024 Super League season.

Miller was made captain of Wakefield in 2019 and had made 200 appearances after joining in 2015, scoring 62 tries and kicking 17 goals and 10 drop-goals in his time there.

He made the move to neighbours Castleford ahead of the 2023 season.

The 32-year-old still had a year left to run on his three-year Castleford deal that he signed ahead of the 2022 season, but Miller was released at the end of the 2024 Super League season.