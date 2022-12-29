Castleford Tigers add another to Lee Radford’s coaching staff for the 2023 Super League season with ex-Hull KR playmaker Scott Murrell

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have bolstered their coaching staff as they head into the 2023 Super League season with a new assistant coach to work alongside Lee Radford in the shape of former Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos playmaker Scott Murrell.

The 37-year-old brings a wealth of experience having played professionally for nearly 20 years featuring for the likes of Leeds Rhinos, Hull KR, and Halifax before retiring at the end of 2022 following a spell at Keighley Cougars.

“I am really looking forward to it! I’ve been speaking to Radders (Lee Radford), Lasty (Andy Last) and Danny Wilson over the last few weeks and I can’t wait to get involved and get stuck in with the Tigers,” Murrell told the Castleford website.

“My main role will be as the Reserves Head Coach which will be all about looking after the next generation of Cas players coming through. I will also be assisting Radders and Lasty with the First Team on a day-to-day basis.

“I’ve been coaching for a few years now because I was player/assistant coach at Halifax and also at Keighley Cougars last year. With this opportunity presenting itself at the Tigers and speaking to Radders, I really wanted to get stuck in.”

Murrell was also keen to point out how excited he is to work alongside Lee Radford.

“I’ve never worked with Lee before, but I’ve obviously played against him down the years when he was at Hull FC, and I was at KR. We’ve known each other for a while and I’m looking forward to getting started and learning from him.”