Odds revealed for top six and bottom six of Super League in 2023

AHEAD of the new Super League season, predictions are coming in thick and fast for what potentially lies ahead in 2023.

With predictions, of course, almost everyone disagrees with everyone – including the bookmakers who set the odds for potential occurrences during the year.

Skybet, for example, have revealed the odds for both the top six and bottom six of what they feel Super League 2023 will look like with favourites at both ends.

Naturally, after four Grand Finals in a row, St Helens are given odds of 1/50 to be a top six side come the end of the season whilst Wakefield Trinity are out in front with odds of 1/25 to finish in the bottom six.

Here are the odds in full:

St Helens

Top six – 1/50

Bottom six – 12/1

Wigan Warriors

Top six – 1/25

Bottom six – 8/1

Catalans Dragons

Top six – 1/3

Bottom six – 9/4

Leeds Rhinos

Top six – 4/11

Bottom six – 2/1

Warrington Wolves

Top six – 4/11

Bottom six – 2/1

Huddersfield Giants

Top six – 4/7

Bottom six – 5/4

Castleford Tigers

Top six – 6/5

Bottom six – 8/13

Hull FC

Top six – 5/4

Bottom six – 4/7

Salford Red Devils

Top six – 3/1

Bottom six – 2/9

Hull Kingston Rovers

Top six – 9/2

Bottom six – 1/8

Leigh Leopards

Top six – 9/2

Bottom six – 1/8

Wakefield Trinity

Top six – 8/1

Bottom six – 1/25