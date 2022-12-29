Four Super League head coaches who need big early wins in 2023

GOING into the 2023 Super League season, pundits and fans have been making their predictions on the back of an intriguing 2022 season.

St Helens finished as Grand Final winners once more whilst Toulouse Olympique were relegated. Others, meanwhile, impressed whilst others disappointed.

Here are three Super League head coaches who need early good results next season.

Daryl Powell – Warrington Wolves

It’s fair to say that the Warrington Wolves fell below almost everyone’s expectations in 2022 in Daryl Powell’s first year in charge at the Cheshire club. Some pundits predicted the Wire to possibly challenge for the Grand Final, but instead they survived relegation by eight points. Warrington and Powell have gone through a busy off-season in terms of recruiting and letting go personnel with the new Warrington squad mainly his players. Now there is no excuse for Powell following complete backing from the Wolves’ board and the former Castleford Tigers boss needs to bring home points early.

Mark Applegarth – Wakefield Trinity

Wakefield Trinity looked as though they could head for relegation in 2022 before a late rally steered the West Yorkshire club away from the drop quite easily in the end. That being said, Trinity lost David Fifita, Jacob Miller, Tinirau Arona, James Batchelor and Bill Tupou at the end of last season – five players who are not easily replaced. With Willie Poching also departing the club, Mark Applegarth has been appointed to step into the breach – and it’s certainly one of the toughest tasks in Super League. With Leigh Leopards spending big ahead of their first season back in the top-flight, it will be up to Applegarth to steer Trinity up the table as early as possible.

Steve McNamara – Catalans Dragons

It was a disappointing season to say the least for the Catalans Dragons despite a good start to the year. The French side fell away even despite finishing in the top four, losing at home to the Leeds Rhinos in the first round of the play-offs as the Dragons’ hunt for an elusive Grand Final win escaped once again. A big rebuilding phase has been thrust upon the squad by head coach Steve McNamara with the likes of Josh Drinkwater, Sam Kasiano and Gil Dudson leaving whilst recruitment is yet to be finalised heading into 2023. It will be up to McNamara to evoke the spirit of 2021 when Catalans reached Old Trafford, but he will have his work cut out with early wins needed.

Adrian Lam – Leigh Leopards

It’s always difficult for a newly-promoted side to start well and maintain that level throughout the entire season, but this Leigh Leopards side has the personnel to do that. Remember, Adrian Lam took the Wigan Warriors to the Super League Grand Final back in 2020 and though Leigh’s aim will certainly not be that in 2023, he has the staff and players around him to stave off relegation. That being said, Lam needs results quick as the longer potential bad results continue the more difficult it will be to turn things around.