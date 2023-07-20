Castleford Tigers add two signings to Super League squad for rest of 2023 – including Canterbury Bulldogs star

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have added two signings to their Super League squad for the rest of the 2023 season.

Those two are NRL man Billy Tsikrikas and former Castleford favourite Alex Foster.

Greek international Tsikrikas has spent his entire career up to date in his native Australia, starting out with the Penrith Panthers representing their New South Wales Cup side on numerous occasions between 2019 and 2021.

A move to the Canterbury Bulldogs followed the following year, making his NRL debut against Brisbane Broncos in Round 7 of the 2022 season.

The imposing prop resigned for the Bulldogs ahead of this term and will now make the switch to Super League with the Tigers for the remainder of the campaign.

On linking up with his new club, Billy put forward his delight at the opportunity to play Super League rugby.

“I’m very excited to be given an opportunity with the Tigers and to get to experience Super League.

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity and challenges ahead and to do my part in finishing the season strongly.”

On returning to Wheldon Road, Foster expressed his happiness in signing for the Tigers for the remainder of the season.

“It’s fantastic that I have the opportunity to come back and represent this great club again. The club means a lot to me because I feel that my time here was the making of me and my career.

“I have a lot of special memories with everyone involved with the club so it’s great to be able to come back and be a part of the Tigers family.

“I’ll always be thankful for Cas giving me the opportunity the first time around. I feel privileged and honoured to be here for a second time and give my all for this great club.”