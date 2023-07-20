Castleford Tigers head coach Andy Last explains reasoning behind two new Super League signings Billy Tsikrikas and Alex Foster

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Andy Last has explained the reasoning behind the club’s two new Super League signings Billy Tsikrikas and Alex Foster.

Both men have joined the West Yorkshire club on loan deals until the end of the season, with Tsikrikas joining from Canterbury Bulldogs and Foster from Newcastle Thunder.

The duo are much-needed reinforcements for the Tigers considering their lowly position in the Super League table and now Last has explained what the pair can bring to The Jungle.

On Tsikrikas, Last said: “Billy has been playing for the Bulldogs NSW team and playing big minutes due to the big engine he has. I spoke with Mark O’Meley a former front rower who I coached and has been coaching Billy who spoke highly of him regards his attitude and his effort areas during games.

“Billy has an opportunity to show us what he is capable of during these latter stages of the season.”

Foster’s name is well known around Castleford, given he is the club’s only try-scorer in a Super League Grand Final, and Last hailed the former Tigers’ versatility.

“Alex is a player with good experience of Super League and Castleford Tigers and represented this club with great distinction in his first stint here.

“We needed someone who is versatile and competitive whether that be playing in the second-row, centre or middle and ‘Fozzy’ fitted that remit perfectly. He’s a team-first player and a strong character which are all qualities I was looking for as we attack the latter stages of the season.

“After speaking with him he can’t wait to get started and work hard to take this opportunity.”