Leeds Rhinos duo make loan moves

LEEDS RHINOS duo Joe Gibbons and Tom Nicholson-Watton have made loan moves.

Both Gibbons and Nicholson-Watton have joined Championship outfit Keighley Cougars.

Cougars fans will be familiar with Joe Gibbons after his try scoring debut in the home game against Bradford Bulls in March.

As a Leeds Rhinos Reserves player in 2022, Nicholson-Watton returned from injury to finish the season with three appearances. He was a try scorer too in defeat to Hull FC. At the end of the year, he was included in Rohan Smith’s squad for the Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge.

Nicholson-Watton has also represented both his country and county. While in the Under-16s, he was one of five players that pulled on an England shirt against Wales and scored a try in the 38-16 win. In 2021, he was part of a seven player cohort from Leeds that earned a place in Danny Wilson’s Yorkshire Academy squad and was a try scorer in the 40-10 win.