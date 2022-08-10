Castleford Tigers and Catalans Dragons forced into changes for Super League clash

Castleford Tigers make two changes to their 21-man squad for the Super League visit of Catalans Dragons on Friday night.

Liam Watts misses out through suspension while Cheyse Blair failed a head injury assessment in their defeat at St Helens last week.

In their places return Daniel Smith, following a calf issue, and George Lawler.

Jake Mamo remains sidelined following concussion, while the Tigers are also missing Niall Evalds, Jordan Turner (both shoulder), Jake Trueman, Nathan Massey, Callum McLelland and Ryan Hampshire (all knee).

Catalans have only named a 20-man squad for the fixture as Fouad Yaha, Mickael Goudemand and Arthur Romano are missing from Steve McNamara’s selection along with the suspended Tiaki Chan.

However, they do have Dylan Napa back in contention following a suspension, while Matthieu Laguerre and Joe Chan are recalled.

Julian Bousquet, Matt Whitley (both knee), Mike McMeeken (thumb), Ben Garcia (ear) and Jordan Dezaria (foot) remain out injured for the Dragons.

Castleford Tigers v Catalans Dragons – Mend-a-Hose Jungle, Friday 8pm

Castleford: 2 Derrell Olpherts, 5 Bureta Faraimo, 7 Danny Richardson, 9 Paul McShane, 10 George Lawler, 11 Kenny Edwards, 12 Adam Milner, 13 Joe Westerman, 15 George Griffin, 17 Mahe Fonua, 21 Alex Sutcliffe, 22 Daniel Smith, 23 Greg Eden, 25 Suaia Matagi, 28 Brad Martin, 29 Sam Hall, 30 Sosaia Feki, 31 Gareth O’Brien, 32 Cain Robb, 33 Jason Qareqare, 37 Alex Mellor.

Catalans: 1 Arthur Mourgue, 2 Tom Davies, 3 Samisoni Langi, 4 Dean Whare, 6 Mitchell Pearce, 7 Josh Drinkwater, 9 Michael McIlorum, 14 Alrix Da Costa, 15 Benjamin Jullien, 16 Paul Séguier, 18 Matthieu Laguerre, 20 Tyrone May, 21 Corentin Le Cam, 22 Dylan Napa, 24 Mathieu Cozza, 25 César Rougé, 26 Romain Franco, 27 Joe Chan, 28 Sam Kasiano, 29 Sam Tomkins.