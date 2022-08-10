‘Devastating’ Matty Foster injury confirmed as St Helens forward requires ACL surgery again

St Helens forward Matty Foster will require knee surgery again after damaging his anterior cruciate ligament on his return from almost a year out.

Foster spent eleven months on the sidelines after suffering the injury for the first time in 2021 while on loan at Leigh Centurions.

The 21-year-old Saints Academy graduate, who has also already had two ankle surgeries in his career, returned to action last month in a Reserves match but suffered a reoccurrence.

It means Foster will be out for the best part of another year, a blow that has rocked the player and the club.

“Unfortunately he has done his ACL and he is going to require surgery,” confirmed Saints head coach Kristian Woolf.

“It’s devastating news for Matty first and foremost, but everyone involved with Matty – his teammates and the staff are all gutted for him.

“He’s a great kid that has worked really hard over the past couple of years to keep overcoming adversity to put himself in a position to play.

“Sometimes our sport can be a cruel game and give you bad luck, and that’s what has happened in this instance.”

Foster is out of contract at the end of this season but Woolf said the player will remain at the club through his recovery.