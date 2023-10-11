Hull FC snap up French forward as their eighth new signing for Super League 2024 as Tony Smit rebuilds squad

HULL FC have made their eighth new signing for the 2024 Super League season in the shape of a young talented Frenchman

22-year old Frenchman Damel Diakhate, who spent the second-half of the 2023 season with the Black & Whites as a trialist, has signed a one-year deal, with the club holding the option to extend the deal by a further year.

The powerful forward, who has four years of experience in the French Elite One Championship, has made the move to East Yorkshire permanent having impressed during his short spell with the Airlie Birds.

Having made the move from Villeneuve to Albi ahead of the 2022/23 season, Diakhate made 15 appearances across the campaign for Albi, helping the side on their way to the Play-Off Semi-Finals in May, before making the move across the channel having caught the eye of the Black & Whites.

Diakhate has also made multiple appearances for the competition’s Selected XIII side which regularly faces Catalans Dragons during their pre-season preparations.

Diakhate ran out for Hull FC’s Reserves in their Hull Derby victory in the summer, impressing in Michael Shenton’s side and scoring a try in the victory, before suffering an unfortunate knee injury – now fully recovered, he has impressed Hull’s coaching department with his attitude away from the training field and throughout his recovery process.

A strong ball-carrier, Diakhate will add further depth to Hull’s pack next season, alongside fellow new recruits Herman Ese’ese, Jayden Okunbor, Franklin Pele and Jack Ashworth.

Alongside the four forwards, Diakhate becomes Hull’s eight signing ahead of the new campaign with Jack Walker, Liam Tindall and Morgan Smith also confirmed to be joining the club ahead of 2024.

Speaking to hullfc.com, Diakhate said: “I am really grateful for the opportunity to continue learning and growing at Hull FC.

“I have worked really hard up until this point, but I want to continue working really hard and pushing myself onto the next level.

“It was frustrating for me to get injured so soon after I arrived at the club during my trial, but everyone has been really supportive and that has made me feel welcome.

“Now I just want to get my head down and show everybody what I can do, and I am fortunate to have an experienced coaching team behind me to push me onto the next level I need to get to.”

Hull FC head coach, Tony Smith, said: “Damel is a good size. He’s enthusiastic and he has a good work rate – he’s always a real handful for defenders when he carries the ball.

“He’s looking for a break and we’re willing to give him that opportunity to try and break through.

“How long it takes for Damel to fully break through is something we’re still a little unsure on, but he’s keen to do it as soon as possible, which highlights his enthusiasm, and we’re willing to give him that chance to prove himself.”

