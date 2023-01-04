Castleford Tigers and Lee Radford should be excited about potential new Super League debutant

THE 2023 Super League season is almost upon us and all 12 top flight clubs will be hoping to see the impact of their potential debutants in the new year.

For Castleford Tigers, head coach Lee Radford has brought in the likes of Gareth Widdop, Jacob Miller, Albert Vete, Jack Broadbent and Muizz Mustapha, but it is one of the club’s younger players that left a major impact on the Tigers’ fans following their defeat to Featherstone Rovers on New Year’s Eve.

Castleford may well have gone down 26-10, but the second-half was full of vim and vigour from a youthful side that featured teenager Hugo Nikhata.

The winger was one of three academy players that made the step up to first-team training towards the back end of the 2022 Super League season, alongside George Hill and Aaron Willis.

And, Nikhata was given an opportunity by assistant coach Andy Last in the final quarter of the Tigers’ loss to Featherstone just a few days ago.

Making an instant impact, the teenager came on in the 63rd minute and put a massive hit on the experienced Rovers man Craig Hall.

Nikhata also almost scored before the end, but a kick to his corner went agonisingly over the deadball line.

That being said, a full 17 minutes on his senior debut is nothing to be sad about and it’s fair to say that Nikhata is an athletic talent.

Almost in the mould of current Newcastle Knights and England flyer Dom Young, Nikhata – who is a product of the Doncaster Toll Bar amateur side – could well be given an opportunity to shine in the first-team in 2023 by head coach Lee Radford.

And he certainly wouldn’t let anyone down if given the nod.