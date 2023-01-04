Each Super League side’s biggest player loss heading into the 2023 season as the likes of Warrington Wolves and Leigh Leopards experience big turnovers

THE Super League season is a month away and the majority of the top flight clubs will have finished their recruitment for 2023.

In terms of retention, a number of clubs have also lost some big names heading into the new season.

Here is each Super League side’s biggest loss for 2023.

Castleford Tigers – Derrell Olpherts

It could well have been Jake Trueman on this list, but Derrell Olpherts’ carries out of defence and his ability to get the Tigers on the front foot in 2022 was extraordinary. Castleford will certainly miss the winger’s effort.

Out: Jake Trueman (Hull FC), Derrell Olpherts (Leeds Rhinos), Gareth O’Brien (Leigh Leopards), James Clare, Cheyse Blair, Ryan Hampshire, Sosaia Feki (all released).

Catalans Dragons – Josh Drinkwater

It was quite surprising that Catalans let Josh Drinkwater go considering how influential he has been for the French side in his two spells at the Stade Gilbert Brutus. Drinkwater’s kicking game and ability to poach a gap will be missed sorely in the south of France.

Out: Josh Drinkwater, Sam Kasiano, Gil Dudson (all Warrington Wolves), Joe Chan (Melbourne Storm), Mathieu Cozza (Featherstone Rovers), Benjamin Jullien, Dean Whare (both Pia), Samisoni Langi (Wakefield Trinity), Corentin Le Cam (Ceret RU).

Huddersfield Giants – Ricky Leutele

It was a major coup that took Ricky Leutele to Leigh after a number of stellar years with Huddersfield. With the ability to change a gap in an instant, the centre has been one of the Giants’ most potent attackers in recent seasons.

Out: Aidan McGowan (Batley Bulldogs, loan), Louis Senior (Hull Kingston Rovers), Jake Wardle (Wigan Warriors), Ricky Leutele (Leigh Leopards), Michael Lawrence, Chester Butler (both Bradford Bulls), Jon Luke Kirby (York), Fenton Rogers, George Roby (both Bradford Bulls, loan), Danny Levi (released).

Hull FC – Jake Connor

There was perhaps only ever one winner here for this list. Jake Connor topped the try assist charts in 2022, but that didn’t stop the maverick moving to Huddersfield. In recent years, Hull have relied on Connor for their points and he will prove a big miss.

Out: Jake Connor (Huddersfield Giants), Manu Ma’u (Catalans Dragons), Will Smith (Wests Tigers), Jordan Johnstone (Wests Tigers), Luke Gale (Keighley Cougars), Marcus Walker (Newcastle Thunder), Aidan Burrell (released), Jacob Hookem (Castleford Tigers).

Hull KR – Korbin Sims

It wasn’t so much what Korbin Sims offered on the field but more so off it in terms of helping to develop the young forwards at Craven Park. The Fijian international was a big hit with the Hull KR squad and fans with his experience a key boost in 2022.

Out: Bailey Dawson, Albert Vete (both Castleford Tigers), Ben Crooks (Keighley Cougars), Tom Wilkinson (Dewsbury Rams), Adam Rusling, Nathan Cullen (both Cornwall), Korbin Sims (retired), Will Maher (Halifax Panthers), Brad Takairangi, Tom Garratt, Charlie Cavanaugh, Tom Wilkinson (all released).

Leeds Rhinos – Zak Hardaker

Keeping hold of Zak Hardaker would have given stability at both fullback and centre, but his move to Leigh has left something of a gap at Leeds. The 31-year-old enjoyed a brilliant second spell at Headingley in 2022.

Out: Liam Sutcliffe, Brad Dwyer (both Hull FC), Zak Hardaker, Tom Briscoe (both Leigh Leopards), Jack Walker, Bodene Thompson (both Bradford Bulls), Matt Prior (retired), Jack Broadbent (Castleford Tigers).

Leigh Leopards – Sam Stone

One man that went under the radar at Leigh during their superb 2022 Championship season was Sam Stone. Now at Salford, Stone was a formidable forward for the Leopards with Leigh still looking for a replacement.

Out: Luis Roberts (Leeds Rhinos), Adam Sidlow, Sam Stone (both Salford Red Devils), Mark Ioane (Keighley Cougars), Ata Hingano (York), Kieran Dixon (Widnes Vikings), Jy Hitchcox (retired), Krisnan Inu (retired), Caleb Aekins (Featherstone Rovers)

Salford Red Devils – Elijah Taylor

Captain of Salford in 2022, Elijah Taylor has swapped the Red Devils for Featherstone, leaving a big gap in terms of experience and communication at the highest level. The forward was instrumental in Salford’s good run last season.

Out: Sam Luckley (Hull Kingston Rovers), Harvey Livett (Huddersfield Giants), Greg Burke, Jack Wells (both Barrow Raiders), Elijah Taylor (Featherstone Rovers), Morgan Escare (Carcassonne).

St Helens – Regan Grace

There was perhaps only one choice here with St Helens losing flyer Regan Grace to rugby union. Though the Welshman missed the majority of 2022 through injury, his class was apparent from a young age so it’s a big loss for Saints and rugby league.

Out: Aaron Smith, Tom Nisbet (both Leigh Leopards), Regan Grace (Racing 92 RU), Kyle Amor (Widnes Vikings), Josh Simm (Wynnum Manly Seagulls), Rio Corkill (Barrow Raiders).

Wakefield Trinity – David Fifita

Wakefield lost a number of big names at the end of 2022, but none more so than David Fifita whose boundless enthusiasm shone through the dark times at Belle Vue. A halfback in a prop’s body, Fifita lit up Super League like few forwards ever have done.

Out: Yusuf Aydin, James Batchelor (both Hull Kingston Rovers), Tom Johnstone (Catalans Dragons), Jacob Miller (Castleford Tigers), Sadiq Adebiyi, Brad Walker (both Keighley Cougars), Tinirau Arona, David Fifita, Thomas Minns (all released).

Warrington Wolves – Toby King

Warrington still need a centre so it is puzzling why Daryl Powell let Toby King go to Wigan on a season-long loan. That may be, King excelled at Huddersfield in the latter half of 2022, showing the Wolves what they had been missing.

Out: Oliver Holmes, Jack Hughes, Rob Mulhern, Matt Davis, Jacob Gannon (all Leigh Leopards), Gareth Widdop (Castleford Tigers), Jason Clark (Limoux Grizzlies), Toby King (Wigan Warriors, loan), Ellis Longstaff (Salford Red Devils, loan), Riley Dean (Featherstone Rovers, loan).

Wigan Warriors – Jake Bibby

Vastly underrated, Jake Bibby played at both centre and wing for Wigan in 2022 putting in some great performances especially in the Challenge Cup semi-final against St Helens. Though Jake Wardle has moved from Huddersfield, Bibby’s value for money is remarkable.

Out: Oliver Partington (Salford Red Devils), Jack Bibby, Jake Bibby, Sam Halsall, (all Huddersfield Giants), Tommy Leuluai (retired).