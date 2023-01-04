Ex-Bradford Bulls forward hints at return to the UK and gives message to Championship club’s fans

BRADFORD BULLS are gearing up for a potential tilt at Super League promotion ahead of the 2023 Championship season but they will have to do so without one of the signings they made for the upcoming year – Dalton Desmond-Walker.

The Australian forward signed a one-year deal with the Odsal outfit after impressing on a dual-registration deal, playing for the Bradford reserves until the end of the 2022 season.

However, before playing a league game for the Bulls, Desmond-Walker left to go back to his native Australia – a decision he did not take lightly.

Now, though he hasn’t ruled out a return to the UK sometime in the future.

“A possible return to the UK could be on the cards,” Desmond-Walker told League Express. “The appeal of Championship and the incoming IMG directive is great.

“However, a stint in France is also a goal and a dream I’d like to achieve. I’ve got many former teammates who strongly recommend it and there are some strong clubs there that have a possibility to win a title which is every bloke’s goal.”

In light of his surprise exit from the Bulls, the prop has addressed the elephant in the room to the Bradford fans.

“To the Bulls’ fans, I know some negative things have been said about me, however, the club is heading in the right direction,” Desmond-Walker continued.

“The pre-season stint I had was tough but enjoyable and the boys will be fit and raring to go. I’d like to thank the fans who have reached out and touched base with me.”

Desmond-Walker didn’t stop there in his praise for his previous clubs, Keighley Cougars and West Wales Raiders.

“I’d also like to pass my best wishes on to Keighley Cougars as well who gave me an opportunity to be part of a promotion winning club, an opportunity to play finals foot – I am forever in debt to Rhys (Lovegrove – Keighley head coach).

“Finally, Tiff & Andrew down at West Wales Raiders. They got me over originally back in 2018 and took me to my first-ever British club.

“It was an emotional but growing experience, helping them build and trying to understand what it takes to be successful on and off the field.

“That historic win in which I managed to score the first try (I don’t get many as a prop) kick-started a massive performance from 1-17 that day. It will go down in our folklore. The boys still chat about our memories down in Llanelli.”