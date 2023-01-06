Rising Super League star Tiaki Chan signs first professional deal after making Catalans Dragons debut in 2022

RISING Super League star Tiaki Chan has signed his first professional deal after making his debut in a top flight game against the Leeds Rhinos in 2022.

After making three appearances for the Catalans Dragons last season, the French club has snapped up Chan on a one-year deal.

Catalans Dragons are pleased to announce the signing of Tiaki Chan’s first professional contract who has signed a one-year deal.

He is the son of former Dragons star Alex Chan, who is the club’s general manager, and brother of Joe Chan who will ply his trade for Melbourne Storm in 2023.

Chan couldn’t hide his pride at signing his first pro deal: “I am very proud to get my first professional contract. I am ready to do everything to earn a spot in the squad and to have the opportunity to play in Super League. I am now looking forward to start the 2023 season.”

Catalans head coach Steve McNamara paid tribute to Chan’s hard work to get him to where he is today: “Tiaki has worked extremely hard to get this full time opportunity. His energy and all action style will again add strength to our playing group.”