Super League Magic Weekend attendance revealed for Day One

SUPER LEAGUE’S Magic Weekend completed its first day yesterday – and what a day it turned out to be!

First up, London Broncos went into battle with Hull FC – and perhaps no one saw this result coming. The capital club eventually ran out 29-4 winners in emphatic style, with the Black and Whites dismally poor.

Second, Wigan Warriors took on local rivals St Helens in another derby clash for 2024. Paul Wellens’ men, however, could not live with the pace and power of Matt Peet’s side with the latter triumphing 20-0.

Last but not least, Leeds Rhinos and Warrington Wolves pulled the curtain down on day one. It was Warrington’s night as Sam Burgess’ men took home a 24-6 win.

All in all, 30,810 people flocked to Elland Road for day one in what can only be described as a remarkable success.

