Three Super League sides that have disappointed most in 2024

THE 2024 Super League season is almost over – and it’s been a whirlwind for a number of sides.

With just five rounds to go of the regular season, there is still hope and anticipation for some clubs in terms of winning the league or making the top six play-offs, whilst, for others, it’s a case of back to the drawing board for 2025.

So which three Super League sides have disappointed the most in 2024?

Hull FC

It’s fairly obvious that Hull FC have disappointed most in 2024. Prior to the season starting, there was an optimism surrounding the Black and Whites that their main issue in 2023 – the lack of forward size – had been addressed by then head coach Tony Smith. The likes of Jack Ashworth, Jayden Okunbor, Franklin Pele and Herman Ese’ese joined the club whilst Fa’amanu Brown and Jack Walker also made the move. Three of those – Okunbor, Pele and Brown – are no longer with the Black and Whites whilst Walker and Ashworth have both been injured for long periods. It’s been a dismal year for Hull with Tony Smith losing his job as a result – and it could be compounded by finishing bottom if results don’t go their way.

Huddersfield Giants

Another club like Hull FC that spend the money without little reward, Huddersfield Giants have had a disastrous season as well – though not quite as bad as Hull. Ian Watson paid the price for the lack of results with his job, with the West Yorkshire club once more finishing outside the top six play-offs despite the calibre of players such as Jake Connor, Tui Lolohea and Kevin Naiqama. The Giants’ ship has somewhat steadied under interim boss Luke Robinson, but there hasn’t been anything to suggest in the second half of the season that Huddersfield could compete for a play-off spot in 2025 either.

Leeds Rhinos

Before a ball had been kicked, Leeds Rhinos were being predicted as top four contenders following a vigorous off-season recruitment drive that had seen Brodie Croft and Andy Ackers join from Salford Red Devils for a six-figure fee whilst Paul Momirovski and Matt Frawley had arrived from the NRL with great pedigree. The lack of consistency, however, saw head coach Rohan Smith exit Headingley with interim boss Brad Arthur improving the Rhinos somewhat in a bid to keep their play-off hopes alive. A year without the play-offs would signal a disaster for Leeds given their recruitment for 2024.

