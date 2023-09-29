Castleford Tigers forward Liam Watts set to snub advances to remain at Super League club

CASTLEFORD TIGERS forward Liam Watts is set to remain at the Super League club

League Express understands that Watts will be at The Jungle in 2024 with the 33-year-old etching a new deal at the West Yorkshire side.

Watts has been linked with a move away, with Featherstone Rovers, Bradford Bulls and Sheffield Eagles all being linked with signing the veteran prop.

However, the 33-year-old is set to stay with his hometown club next season, following fellow 33-year-old Joe Westerman in what will be a big rebuild for the Tigers in 2024.

The Tigers announced the news of Westerman’s extension last night, with the loose-forward being given a two-year deal following an outstanding year in Castleford colours.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.