Castleford Tigers announce major milestone in season ticket sales ahead of Super League season

CASTLEFORD Tigers have announced a major milestone in their season ticket sales ahead of the 2023 Super League season.

The West Yorkshire club will be going into their second season under Lee Radford as head coach, with the former Hull FC boss overseeing an inconsistent season for the Tigers in 2022.

Though Castleford started dreadfully – winning just one game from their opening six fixtures – Radford helped turn things around with a number of big results.

The play-off race went down to the last game of the season between the Tigers and bitter rivals Leeds Rhinos, but the latter just managed to scrape through with a last minute try at Headingley condemning Castleford to a seventh-place finish.

Now though it appears as though the small town of Castleford are willing to back Radford and his men to inspire a better finish in 2023, with over 2000 members having now signed up for a season ticket for next season.

2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ Members locked in for #TigerTown, one month on from our initial launch! Fords faithful, if you haven't joined us yet… What are you waiting for?! 🔥 https://t.co/81FYdQAVbT 🔥#COYF — Castleford Tigers (@CTRLFC) October 28, 2022

Radford has already made a number of signings including Jacob Miller and Gareth Widdop, whilst Muizz Mustapha and Albert Vete have signed on the dotted line.

Also linked with a move to the Jungle is Jack Broadbent whilst Alex Mellor signed for the Tigers midway through last season.